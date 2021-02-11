Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.