eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $365,399.80 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. eBoost has a total market cap of $365,399.80 and $346.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 125.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00394882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

