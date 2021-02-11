ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MOHO opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of ECMOHO worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

