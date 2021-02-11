ECOSC Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ECOSC token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 178.2% higher against the dollar. ECOSC has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $14,339.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

ECOSC Token Profile

ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,265 tokens. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc.

Buying and Selling ECOSC

ECOSC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

