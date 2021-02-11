eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Earnings Results

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

