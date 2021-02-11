eGain’s (EGAN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.38 million, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.