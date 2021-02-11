eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.39 and the lowest is $2.20. eHealth reported earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

EHTH stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.