Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOLO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 165,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,672,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.