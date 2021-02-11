Electrocomponents’ (EENEF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Electrocomponents from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

