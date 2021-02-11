Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELMD. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

ELMD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 105,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Electromed has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.