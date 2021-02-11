Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given “” Rating by Benchmark Analysts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had their “” rating reaffirmed by Equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from $171.00. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,301 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.