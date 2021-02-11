Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

EFN stock opened at C$12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.10.

In other Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

