Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,040 United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $138.15 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.18. The company has a market cap of $777.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $155,526.00. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

