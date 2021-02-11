Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,892 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

