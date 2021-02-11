Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, an increase of 1,595.6% from the January 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MSN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 3,803,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

