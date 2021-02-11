Emma Walmsley Acquires 10 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($16.62) per share, with a total value of £127.20 ($166.19).

On Tuesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,384 ($18.08) per share, for a total transaction of £124.56 ($162.74).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($18.33) per share, with a total value of £126.27 ($164.97).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,275 ($16.66) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,360.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,427.54. The firm has a market cap of £64.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 66.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,671.33 ($21.84).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

