Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 26,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 92,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,079. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,010.99, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

