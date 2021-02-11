EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EMS-CHEMIE stock opened at $968.51 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $598.27 and a 1 year high of $968.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $917.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.19.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

