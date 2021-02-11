Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (EDV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE: EDV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$46.00.

2/2/2021 – Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

1/26/2021 – Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

1/15/2021 – Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$47.00.

12/22/2020 – Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.23. The company had a trading volume of 322,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,389. Endeavour Mining Co. has a one year low of C$15.68 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

