Energi Price Hits $2.23 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $84.32 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00344764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.82 or 0.03701314 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,817,908 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

