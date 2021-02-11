Energizer Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.