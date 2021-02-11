Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

