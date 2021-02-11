Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $54.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

ENR opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

