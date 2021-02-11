EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 6189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

