EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EnerSys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.