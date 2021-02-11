Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 490.9% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Engie has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

