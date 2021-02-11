Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $266.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $232.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $202.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 157.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after buying an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.