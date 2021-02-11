Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $151.00 at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

