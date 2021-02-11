Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENTOF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Entra ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Entra ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

