Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

