Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.