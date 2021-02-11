Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $707.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 34,278 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

