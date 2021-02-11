Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NYSE EQC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

