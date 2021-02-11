Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $68.62 million and $1.54 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00005173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 155.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.83 or 0.03761979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00393188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.89 or 0.01109583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.00475648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00395338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00303872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,454,325 coins and its circulating supply is 28,150,603 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.