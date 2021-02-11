Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 11,054 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total value of $3,280,385.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $297.93. The stock had a trading volume of 942,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $302.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.13 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.31.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,469,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $36,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.