Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $1,088,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $6,076,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,904.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,634. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Shares of ETSY opened at $225.65 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

