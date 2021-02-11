Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.04 on Monday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronav by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,467,000 after acquiring an additional 430,483 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

