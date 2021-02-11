Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

EEFT traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.22. 4,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,352. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

