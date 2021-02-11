Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.00. Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 65,737 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.73.

Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) Company Profile (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

