Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 14,465 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

