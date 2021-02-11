Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.14% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $225,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NVO traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

