Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $6.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,846,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. 494,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,873,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

