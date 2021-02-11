Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,869,379.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold 1,205,635 shares of company stock worth $61,683,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

