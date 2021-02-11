Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 277 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 2,143,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,520,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $57.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

