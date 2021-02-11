EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVOP. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at about $1,977,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

