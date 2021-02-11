Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis Sells 3,000 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

