ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED) Short Interest Update

ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 10,700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELED opened at $0.00 on Thursday. ExeLED has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

ExeLED Company Profile

ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.

