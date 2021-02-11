Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 181,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,520. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

