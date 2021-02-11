Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XCUR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exicure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 125,106 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 165,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

