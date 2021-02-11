Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

EXPE stock opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

